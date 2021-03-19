Nadi man arrested for alleged robbery

A 21-year-old man of Navakai, Nadi was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement in a robbery case at a business in a shopping complex in Nadi last week.

The suspect is alleged to have broken into one of the shops last Thursday and allegedly stole $900 cash including other items.

He was identified through CCTV footage and was arrested from his home yesterday.

Four reports of break-ins were received at the Nadi Police Station from shop owners in the same complex.

Investigations continue