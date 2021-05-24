Nadi International Airport eases restriction on farewellers

For the first time in two years, fully vaccinated people will be allowed access to farewell their loved ones departing Nadi International Airport from tomorrow.

Fiji Airports Chair, Geoffrey Shaw says while COVID-19 protocols will remain in place and strictly enforced, restrictions will be eased to enable departing travellers to be farewelled by their loved ones.

This relaxation coincides with the easing of worldwide travel barriers.

Fully vaccinated people will be allowed to farewell their loved ones at the Airport’s Departures Terminal food and beverage outlets, from tomorrow.

Shaw says this is a welcome change as they gradually ease and review their health and safety protocols in accordance with international best practices.

He says since the re-opening of the border on December 1st last year, they have seen a positive impact on the aviation and tourism industries.

Shaw says additionally, and in accordance with the latest travel advice, they look forward to welcoming visitors from New Zealand from March 14th.

Fiji Airports acting Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu says the passenger processing section of the terminal remains restricted.

He stresses mandatory requirements including the wearing of face masks, maintaining a safe distance and sanitizing or washing hands regularly will continue to be part of their new normal.