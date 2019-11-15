Nadi in top 10 most scenic airports worldwide

Nadi International Airport has been named in the top 10 most scenic airports in the world by voters from around the globe.

The results were revealed on Tuesday by PrivateFly who carried out the annual Scenic Airports Poll.

Fiji Airports Chair Geoffrey Shaw says this global recognition underscores Fiji’s breathtaking views, natural beauty and tranquillity when landing at Nadi International Airport.

Shaw says the aviation industry is facing massive challenges in these demanding times with tourism and international air travel at a virtual standstill due to COVID-19.

He adds being rated in the Top 10 is a reminder of how Fiji’s appeal is embraced by international travellers.

Nadi is ranked 10th in the World’s Most Scenic Airports and 2nd in the Australasia region.

The 2020 PrivateFly Scenic Airport Poll was conducted between February and March this year.