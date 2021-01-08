Nadi fishermen net together

In a bid to raise issues collectively, a Nadi Fishermen’s Association has been formed.

The newly formed association is currently meeting with the Ministry of Fisheries and MSAF.

More than 130 fishermen and boat owners have signed up under the association.

NFA President, Usman Ali, claims they have formed the association claiming for the past years they have found it difficult to raise issues with the Ministry.

Ali says it will also be easy for the Ministry of Fisheries or even MSAF to pass any information to them as it will reach the members collectively.