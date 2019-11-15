Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations|Samoa tests eight for COVID-19|One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Kavewa Island on lockdown|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|Fijians warned to adhere to restrictions|COVID-19 business plan is essential|MOH prioritizes contact tracing for COVID-19|Police warn against COVID-19 misinformation|Five checkpoints established to monitor movement in Lautoka|
Fiji Stories World Stories

News

Nadi fire destroys two shops

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 21, 2020 7:24 am

Two businesses in Nadi town are believed to have been destroyed by a fire last night.

The fire is believed to have started close to midnight.

Article continues after advertisement

The two businesses are located towards the end of Nadi town.

FBC News is awaiting a response from Police and the National Fire Authority for more details on this incident.

Stay with us for more on this story.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.