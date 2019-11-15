Home

Nadi families get reliable water source

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 18, 2020 5:23 am

The completion of a water project at Navisa Settlement in Nawaka, Nadi will ensure 10 households have access to reliable water source.

Through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development’s Self-Help Programme, the community was assisted with the drilling of a borehole, installation of water tanks, the connection of pipes to individual households and connectivity to electricity from the EFL grid to power the pump.

This project has a cost of more than $14,000.

Previously, the community used to fetch water from the well and creek for their daily survival.

During the dry spell, the community faced many challenges.

The implementation of the project is also in line with Fiji’s National Development Plan target and rights guaranteed in the 2013 Constitution and the Sustainable Development Goals.

