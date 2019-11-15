Nadi concert to raise funds for Fijians in Vanua Levu

In an effort to raise funds and help Fijians in Vanua Levu, a group of musicians have decided to hold a concert in Nadi tomorrow.

Bucadrokadroka vocalist Saliceni Raiwalui, says they will either collect monetary funds, household items, food, school stationary or clothes.

He says, Fijians who have been affected in Vanua Levu need our assistance.

“In the past the western division has always been at the end of brutal force of natural disasters and our brothers and sisters in the northern, central and eastern have always landed us a helping hand so we just thought why not give back to them. We are all facing COVID together but they are at another level in terms of challenges.”

Raiwalui says some of the artists who are involved in this event include Sully Uluilakeba, YouTube sensation Inosi & Mila Karikaritu, Georgina Ledua and PlayT, Hot Shotz.

He adds they are hoping to also assist as many families as they can especially with Christmas coming up.

The concert will be held from 12pm to 6pm at the Nair Dais in Nadi town.