Nadi Chamber welcomes revised curfew hours

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the revised curfew hours.

The curfew starts from 10 pm daily.

President Dr Ram Raju says this will allow more operating time for businesses and staff will be able to return home before the deadline.

He says relaxing the inter island travel by air and ships has provided relief to the people, but stressed social distancing and personal hygiene should still be strictly followed.

Dr Raju says the Chamber has started “Zoom” meetings with its members on a regular basis, listening to the views, ideas and problems they face.

He highlighted a strategic task force committee will be formed to plan the Chamber’s submissions for the 2020/2021 National Budget.