Nadi bus stand flooded

The Nadi Bus Stand is flooded as rain continues to affect most parts of the country since last night.

Residents who were doing some last-minute shopping before the New Year and were at the bus stand had to act quickly as flood waters rose.

A few other parts of Nadi Town are also flooded.

Motorists have also been advised to take necessary precautions as a few parts of the Lautoka to Nadi Queens Highway is underwater.

The Nadi Weather Office says a heavy rain alert remains in force for the Fiji group.

An active trough of low pressure lies slow moving to the West of Fiji.

The associated rain bands continue to affect the Fiji group.