Students to be booked for vandalism

Students of a Nadi based school who allegedly vandalized a school bus will be booked by the Police says the Land Transport Authority Chief Executive.

Samuel Simpson says the Authority has received allegations of extensive damage done to a school bus by students, including the tearing of seats and obscene graffiti.

Simpson says members of the Fiji Police Force will be visiting Ratu Navula Secondary School to book the students who have allegedly caused the damage.

He strongly condemns vandalism, and other acts of destruction of buses and other public service vehicles, and warns members of the public that such acts are illegal.

Simpson says such acts of destruction are not acceptable as they have an expectation of bus companies to meet certain standards as a service provider and that passengers should also show a similar level of respect and courtesy.

He is also urging parents and guardians to reinforce the importance of respect for the property of others and good behavior to their children, so that similar situations can be avoided in the future.