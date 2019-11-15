Nadi based Real Estate Company under investigation

A real estate company is currently under investigation for allegedly involving unregistered sales persons to carry out real estate activities in the country.

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board received the complaint and the Compliance and Monitoring team has begun its investigation into the case.

Board Chair, Dr Abdul Hassan says the company is operating in Nadi where these persons were working prior to the complaint being received by REALB.

Dr Hassan says the agents are believed to be breaching the provisions of the REALB act.

Dr Hassan says they will not entertain such conduct and actions from the agents as it makes it difficult for the Board to enforce the provisions of REALB act.