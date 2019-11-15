Nadi based Real Estate company under investigation

The Real Estate Licensing Board is investigating a Nadi based company for allegedly involving at least ten unregistered salespersons to carry out real estate activities.

Board Chair, Dr Abdul Hassan says the company is operating in Nadi where these persons were working before the complaints were received by the REALB.

Dr Hassan says the agents are believed to be breaching the provisions of the REALB act.

“Well at the moment we haven’t fully investigated and there is some more work to be done to establish what sort of breaches were done by this particular agent but we are still working on it now.”

He says they will not entertain such conduct and actions from the agents as it makes it difficult for the Board to enforce the provisions of REALB act.