Nadi Airport awarded for COVID-19 measures

Nadi International Airport has become the first airport in the South Pacific to achieve and be awarded Airports Council International’s Airport Health Accreditation.

This was made possible through the Travel Safe programme which prioritises the health and safety of arriving and departing passengers.

Airports Council International Asia-Pacific Director General, Stefano Baronci says small island state airports who rely on international tourism have been hit particularly hard by the global pandemic.

Baronci says the Accreditation serves as reassurance to regulators and travellers that all health precautions are in place for the safe resumption of travel.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says with no local cases in over 200 days, Fiji’s coronavirus containment is the most effective in the world.

He adds the economic urgency of adapting travel-related industries to the new normal grows by the day.

The Minister says as many of our major development partners see success at containing the virus, Fiji is actively seeking to re-establish economically-vital flows of trade, tourism, and human capital.

He adds as the South Pacific’s gateway to the world, Nadi International Airport’s Travel Safe Accreditation is a major confidence-builder for the tourism markets and milestone on the road to the region’s economic recovery.

ACI Airport Health Accreditation programme assists airports by assessing new requirements for health measures and procedures to be introduced to meet global standards as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.