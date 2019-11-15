Nadarivatu Hydroelectric Scheme operating on 25% capacity

As the country is currently going through the dry season, the Energy Fiji Limited’s dependency on fossil fuel has also increased.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says the current bill per day for fossil fuel stands at around $350,000.

Patel adds the electricity demand has seen a minor drop and this has allowed them to stay within their budget for fossil fuel.

The CEO says because of the dry season, EFL is generating 70 percent of its energy through independent power producers and fossil fuels.

“So with that high proportion coming from fossil fuel as I speak right now our fuel bill is about $350,000 a day. Otherwise, if you generate more from hydro then it comes to around $250,000 a day.so it about hundred thousand a day, that’s the impact if you drop it by 10 or 15 percent hydro.”

Patel adds the last few months have been dry and the EFL’s Nadarivatu Hydroelectric Scheme has been operating on 25 percent capacity.

“Nadarivatu in the dry season obviously will not run in the full capacity but daily, we can run at least 5 to 10 megawatts instead of 20 megawatts or 40 megawatts. We have two machines in Nadarivatu so in a full capacity where we have a lot of water we can do 40megawatts but right now we are operating on 25 percent capacity in the dry season.”

Due to the pandemic, the decrease in global demand for oil has seen a decrease in the prices as well which has been beneficial for the EFL.

Patel has assured Fijians that they have enough capacity to meet the electricity demand and will continue to ensure the country and its people do not suffer from blackouts.