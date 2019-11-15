Nadarivatu Farmer shares farming knowledge with villagers

Nadarivatu farmer Peniasi Ketewai has started a project on helping women around the Nadarivatu area venture into farming.

Ketewai who hails from Navai Village is a commercial farmer who began this project with the help of the Taiwan Technical Missions team.

The TTM had been assisting farmers of the area of Nadarivatu for four years, assisting them with land preparation, cultivation training, post harvest packaging and marketing.

With the training provided to Ketewai, he has begun the initiative to share his knowledge with nearby villagers.

To date, Ketewai has visited over 9 villages helping them start their own backyard farm

“With the knowledge, we have in farming, I have gone to other villagers in this area to encourage other women to hop into commercial farming, till date I have done nursery projects in the district of Navatu and this encourages backyard gardening in Nadarivatu so we may be able to sustain ourselves”

The Taiwan Technical Mission embarked on a five-year project to help farmers in Nadarivatu and other parts of Viti Levu. The Mission has helped farmers prepare the land and also trained them in cultivation and harvesting.