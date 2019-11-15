Nadarivatu farmer defies all odds

“Large-scale farming is not only a man’s work”

These are the sentiments of female farmer Sulueti Bebe from Navai Village in Nadarivatu, who owns one of the largest commercial farms in the highlands.

With help from the Taiwan Technical Missions Team in 2015, Bebe has progressed with planting vegetables and various root crops.

Bebe says the idea of starting a farming business was not in the books for her but she grabbed the opportunity when it presented.

“I have no regrets jumping into large-scale farming, it has its bad days but there are no difficulties when you have the support of your husband and family”

The road leading to the village is not good, and Bebe says she is thankful for the TTM team for helping her transport her produce to the market.

“Before it was quite difficult to go down and sell in the cities and then having to travel back, the TTM team have made our work easier as we can just give them our produce and they go and sell for us”

Bebe plants sweet corn, eggplants, kidney beans, capsicum, lettuce as well as root crops like cassava, dalo and kumala.

The Taiwan Technical Mission embarked on a five-year project to help farmers in Nadarivatu and other parts of Viti Levu.

The Mission has helped farmers prepare the land and also trained them in cultivation and harvesting.