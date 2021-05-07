Nadali cordoned off after four positive cases

There are four new cases of COVID-19 after more than 2500 tests since yesterday.

These cases are close contacts of existing cases from the Nadali cluster in Nausori.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says due to the steadily high number of cases the Health Ministry is concerned that Nadali has become a source of widespread COVID transmission.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result they have cordoned off most of Nadali as a screening zone.

‘No one is allowed to leave Nadali until everyone is screened, swabbed and clear everyone in that area. Those who need to return to the area may do so provided they do not leave’.

Two patients admitted into intensive care yesterday are responding well to treatment.