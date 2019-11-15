Nadala village harvest first ever mahogany trees

The first ever mahogany harvesting in Nadala village Nadarivatu took place yesterday.

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited General Manager Shakeel Maharaj says since 2002, the landowners have been eagerly awaiting the day the trees will be harvested which will greatly benefit them.

“Like due to the pandemic other businesses have gone down however Fiji Hardwood secured an order from overseas market through the license holder whereby we are supposed to supply a minimum 3,000 cubic of logs to which Nadarivatu is supposed to be open for us.”

Maharaj says the Fiji Hardwood is adamant that the mahogany harvested from Nadarivatu will drive the company in a different direction.

“A lot have been said that Fiji mahogany was driven as a green gold for the government however this is a day today so we are targeting by end of December we will be harvesting 20,000 cubic from Nadarivatu and Fiji Hardwood has an annual quarter from MIC to harvest 80,000 cubic to harvest every year.”

He says Fiji Hardwood currently has 5 landowning companies engaged with them.