Nacilau Youth Farm project launched

The pandemic has allowed young people from Nacilau settlement to plan sustainable community and economic development without rushing off to towns and cities.

While launching a Farm Project in Lautoka, Youth Minister Praveen Kumar said the youth of Nacilau are heading in the right direction.

Kumar says the Ministry is building its capacity to address youth issues and turning challenges into opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry also handed over farming implements and grant to assist in their project.

“We wish to see the growth and success of our assistance that we are going to provide and to see the youths leading the way in community development activities, so this is just the beginning. We are planting seeds of success and I am confident that your progress with advance with time.”

Kumar believes the project will also improve the wellbeing of the Nacilau community at large.