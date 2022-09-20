NAC to help achieve sustainable peace

The first-ever Fiji Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan will promote women’s full and equal participation in defense and human security sectors to achieve sustainable peace.

Speaking at the opening of a week-long consultation workshop for the first-ever Fiji Women, Peace and Security National Action Plan, Minister for Women, and Children, Rosy Akbar says the concept will be an effective mechanism to mainstream gender perspectives into policies, programs, and resourcing.

“In this WPS National Action Plan with its equal inclusion and consideration of women, a gender perspective is mainstreamed across the entire Fiji Government through our plans, policies, activities, and investments. The National Action Plan is a roadmap to an inclusive approach to government and incorporates the voices of both civil society and government agencies, working together to ensure a whole of society view to human security.”

Akbar says greater inclusion provides a more inclusive, human-centered approach to address the complex security challenges in today’s world.

She says this concept is well aligned to the Ministry’s development of the National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

Government agencies, civil society organizations and partners are part of a week-long consultation workshop in Suva.

Akbar says this will consultation will help participants gain the knowledge and skills necessary to build upon past achievements and program initiatives.