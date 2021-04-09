Nabua youth questioned and released

18 youth from Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua who were taken into police custody yesterday have been questioned and released.

They are alleged to have been involved in another attack yesterday afternoon.

Police allege these youth threw stones at other men from Mead Road and as a result landed two men aged 21 and 27 years at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The two victims were discharged from the hospital yesterday afternoon.

Police confirm they will continue to monitor the community to ensure the safety of those living in and around the area.

An investigation continues.