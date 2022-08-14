Nabua youth instigated Raiwai violence

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that a group of youth from Nabua outside Suva allegedly had the intention of confronting and instigating violence against a group of youths from Raiwai this morning.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says the investigation into the brawl today is in its initial stages and it’s alleged the Nabua youths who were armed, turned up to the scene with the intention of instigating a fight.

ACP Khan says this is because they were angry about an incident that transpired during a gathering the night before.

Article continues after advertisement

The group were however outnumbered and fled the scene in another vehicle which was later found abandoned in Nabua.

Teams of officers from the Southern and Central Divisions pursued the getaway vehicle, while officers at the Raiwaqa Police Station responded when backup from the K9 and Police Special Response Unit had arrived.

Raiwai resident Semisi Seganakete Yavala says youths in Raiwai have decided to end the violence following the incident that happened at MacFarlene Road in Raiwai in June this year.

“This is something that happened at MacFarlene Road, and there was an agreement made by youth of Raiwaqa Raiwai not to continue with this kinds of violence. What happened this morning was a surprise to Raiwai residents as youth from TopLine came and initiated the violence and they were armed with cane knives. The youth here are just trying to protect their families”.

A video circulating on social media shows the violence that happened this morning.

Two men are currently in custody and ACP Khan says as investigations continue into the circumstances that led to the incident, the Fiji Police Force will also ensure all those involved will be arrested and face the consequences of their actions.