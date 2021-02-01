Home

News

Nabua tenants to face eviction over brawl

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2021 4:50 pm

The Public Rental Board Tenants involved in the brawl last Saturday might be issued eviction notices.

PRB Chief Executive, Patrick Veu in a statement highlighted that those who are charged and referred to PRB by Police will be subject to the Tenancy Agreement.

Veu says they intend to counsel, issue warning letters and eviction notices to tenants with serious breaches.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds there are only a few tenants who are disregarding the Tenancy Agreement which is painting a bad image of PRB Mead road estate.

Some youth from the PRB flats were involved in a violent brawl with another youth group over the weekend that took 50 police officers to control.

