Nabua teenager arrested

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:43 pm

An 18-year-old residing in Nabua was arrested for allegedly stoning a police vehicle this morning.

A team of officers operating from the Police Special Response Mobile Command Unit along Mead Road, Nabua were conducting mobile patrols along Bougainville Road, after 12 midnight when the suspect allegedly threw a stone causing damage to the side of the vehicle.

The team pursued the suspect and took him into custody at the Nabua Police Station where he is currently being questioned.

Investigations continue.

 

 

