Nabua settlement residents struggle to make ends meet

Residents of the Muslim League settlement in Nabua, Suva which is under lockdown are struggling to make ends meet.

The area has been isolated for about 18 days now with no one allowed in or out meaning no one has been able to go to work.

Resident Waisea Tuleka says although they have been receiving assistance it is not enough to sustain them for the remainder of the lockdown period.

“We are paying rent and now we can’t do our work because of this issue we are facing. Although we are getting help with food rations but we have more needs that we aren’t able to fulfill because we are not able to go out and attend our jobs. Our gas and kerosene have run out and there’s no other way we can work it out”

Tuleka adds they feel unproductive without their jobs.

“But for us here, I think this is the 18th day, we are not feeling any symptoms at all and we’ve been tested and we know we are fine. The only thing we are facing in terms of the difficulty in paying rent and last month we didn’t pay, this month we also didn’t pay. Most of us here are working we are stuck.”

Three members of a same family who live in the same settlement contracted COVID-19 from a relative who had returned from India.

The settlement was placed on lockdown for an initial 14 days, which was extended by a fortnight on Friday.

