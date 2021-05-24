Nabua incident draws strong response

Save the Children Fiji is calling on relevant stakeholders to resolve the ongoing conflicts between the Nabua village and the residents at the Public Rental Board flats at Mead Road.

Chief Executive, Shairan Ali, says they are very concerned for the welfare and safety of children and women during these on-going brawls.

Ali says every party which is part of Nabua should work on solving the issue.

Shairan Ali

Youths have an invaluable role in the contribution of building more inclusive and peaceful societies and Ali says it is crucial to understand the root causes of such conflicts between neighboring communities.

Meanwhile, Nabua village committee Chair, Saimoni Raikuna claims an individual is behind all this and needs to be investigated.

“The Police to look for this guy. You get rid of him, you get rid of all these things. There is no other solution”.

58 men from Nabua village are currently in Police custody in relation to the incident that happened on Monday where they allegedly pelted the PRB flats at Mead Road with stones which sparked a violent response from another group of young men within the community.

Police investigations continue.