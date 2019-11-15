Nabua families still cautious

Families at the Muslim League Settlement in Nabua Suva are still taking precautions after coming out of a month long COVID-19 lockdown yesterday.

The settlement was isolated on April 1st, deemed a high-risk area after a family of three tested positive for the coronavirus.

Resident Vilimoni Lolo says they still have their guard up.

“We are just maintaining two meters social distance, we were keeping washing our hands with soap and water and no social gatherings of more than 20 people. Just staying indoors and not roaming around here and there”

Another resident Amitesh Lal says instructions from the Ministry of Health are being strictly followed.

“We are still following the instructions given by the health ministry, always following it. I always tell my family members we will always have to follow the directives, we have to keep washing our hands till everything has been relaxed”

A hairdresser and her daughter who live in this settlement are still COVID-19 positive and are in isolation at the Navua Hospital.

A police blockade and yellow tape that marked the confined area have since been removed.