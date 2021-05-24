Nabua community embrace youths

Youths involved in brawl in Nabua, Suva have been well received by the community after being bailed by the Magistrates court this week.

59 men were jointly charged for their involvement in the incident.

The Nabua Rugby Club is leading rehabilitation work via compound cleaning at the Methodist Church with assistance of the Nabua community.

They are also planning to families from the Meads Road barracks to design a proper framework for repairing the tattered relationship between the two communities.

Club Chair Viliame Baleilevuka says many of these youths engage in violent and criminal activities because they lack proper counseling and support.

“Most of them are not educated in what to do. We try and engage them in community works. So they do not engage in brawls”

The Nabua Rugby Community and the Nabua Methodist Circuit is now asking for help to engage youths in activities that will assist in talent identification and develop career pathways.