Nabua chair points finger at Police, Qiliho stands firm

The executives of the famous Nabua Rugby Club say Police have been unfair in its dealing of brawls in the area and have pinned a well-known drug kingpin as the culprit.

However this has been brushed aside by the Police Chief, who says they are only going by evidence.

In a hard hitting statement, Club Chair, Viliame Baleilevuka, says their youths have been victims of unfair treatment and claim some Police officers are being paid by the mafia king pin.

The drug kingpin has been involved in a number of attacks in the past and has already appeared in court as well, including domestic violence.

Baleilevuka claims and further alleges that they have been reliably informed that these two criminal files of the suspects relating to previous attacks are now missing from the police custody which supported the suspicious of the Nabua Community that some of the Police officers are now on the suspect’s payroll.

He further claims that they are disappointed with how police are handling these incidents given that no charges have been made in relation to the brawl that happened in April this year.

Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho has disregarded these allegations and told FBC News that they are carrying out a thorough investigation in relation to this incident.

“There are 60 people that are currently in our custody and we’re working on that investigations and it’s going in the direction of all of them being charged”.

In response to Baleilevuka’s allegations of a lone mastermind orchestrating these incidents, Qiliho says they have evidence that challenges these insinuations.

“There’s footage there available that shows more than one person in the brawl”.

Meanwhile the Nabua Rugby Club has made several recommendations to authorities’ on how they want these brawls to be addressed.

These recommendations include a legal court order restraining the kingpin and their gang from residing within the perimeter of Mead Road Barracks and the vicinity of Nabua, classifying him and all his gang as national security threat due to their destabilization of the whole Nabua Community and imposing a no alcohol consumption or drug use at the Meads Road Barracks.

The club further recommended that families should be vacated if one of their members is found to be participating in any criminal activities.