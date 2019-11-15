Nabouwalu township on hold

The Ministry of Local Government has had to put the Nabouwalu Township development on hold as the initial plan was very ‘traditional.’

Minister Premila Kumar says the original plan focused only on commercial activity.

She told FBC News, they’ve put the development on hold so as to redesign the scheme and add more elements.

No civic use identified within the plan, no green spaces. And you know, Nabouwalu is such an important site because that is where the ship services are provided. And, looking at the town area where the commercial activity was planned, we had to rearrange the road as well.

The redesign includes an amendment to the original scheme, drainage, realignment of the creek running through Nabouwalu and additional land-filling and foreshore development.