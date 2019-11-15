Home

Nabouwalu Road cleared, open to traffic

Kathrin Krishna Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KathrinFBCNews
December 29, 2019 12:35 pm

The fallen trees on Nabouwalu Road in Matasawalevu, Dreketi have been cleared and the road is now open to all traffic.

The Fiji Roads Authority however, warns that drivers must exercise caution.

FRA contractors are on standby in all divisions to clear off any fallen trees from the road.

Kings and Queens Road is open to all those who are travelling.

Jetty Road in Kadavu remains closed due to a landslide.

Several roads are being monitored for closure and the FRA says it will continue to issue alerts and warnings as required.

A damage assessment will be done when the water levels recede.

