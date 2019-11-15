Home

TC HAROLD
Nabouwalu is still without power

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 2:38 pm

Fallen power lines at Vuya Village in Bua has caused power shutdown in the whole of the Nabouwalu area.

According to the Northern Emergency Operation Center, a team from Labasa is attending to the matter.

They are to rectify the damage to the power line and install new posts.

The NEOC says they are treating this as urgent so power can be restored soon.

The posts were downed during the strings winds and heavy rain brought about by TV Harold yesterday.

Meanwhile, water supply has been restored to metered areas in Nabouwalu.

Apart from damage to farms and plantations, no structural damage was reported from Bua.

