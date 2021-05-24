Nabouwalu Hospital gets refitted ambulance

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 5:35 am

Emergency responses at the Nabouwalu Hospital in Vanua Levu will be much more prompt and safer now.

This comes after a charitable arm of Lyndhurst Group of Companies, Katalyst Foundation donated an ambulance.

The fully equipped Toyota Land Cruiser was handed over to the Ministry of Health headquarters in Suva.

Resident Trustee of Katalyst Foundation, Rokoseru Nabalarua says the timing of the delivery could not have come at a better time.

Nabalarua says the Foundation is delighted to support the Ministry in its all-out effort to win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds after a $34,000 dollar refit including the importation of an engine from New Zealand, the ambulance is back on the road fit as a fiddle.

Nabalarua explains the ambulance was first donated by Katalyst Foundation to the Nabouwalu Hospital in early 2017, but the vehicle needed urgent repairs last year.

He adds when Katalyst was informed of this development, the vehicle was brought to Viti Levu where it underwent a major overhaul.

