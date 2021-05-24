Home

News

Nabouwalu fire station opens

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 2:55 pm

A $1.35m fire station has opened for the people of Nabouwalu in Bua.

While commissioning the fire station this morning, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says the facility will address the need for emergency services in the areas.

The two-vehicle station will now cater to Vuya, Nabouwalu, Wairiki, Nanave, Dawata, Nawaca, Qereqere, Vinirara, Raralevu, Namulomulo, Namau, Nukubalavu and Raviravi.

Article continues after advertisement

The closest fire station to Nabouwalu is the Seaqaqa Fire Station, 107 km away.

According to the Prime Minister, it takes a truck almost two hours to respond to a fire in Nabouwalu and that is unacceptable.

Nabouwalu is now home to the 12th fire station that the government has established since 2011, taking the total of stations to 21.

Prior to this, only nine stations existed in Fiji.

