Nabouwalu case recovers

The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in Nabouwalu last month has recovered.

FBC News understands the individual and the family have been cleared from the Malau Quarantine Facility.

All primary contacts were earlier cleared after returning negative results while in quarantine.

Yesterday evening, the Ministry of Health has announced there are four active cases in the North, all from Macuata.

These include the three cases from Namara Tiri and one repatriation case at Malau.

Screening and testing continues for the three cases from Namara Tiri.

All primary contacts have so far returned negative results.