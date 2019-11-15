Nabogi dedicates bravery medal to late sister

Katarina Nabogi was emotional while remembering her ordeal during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Nabogi’s sister died and her mother was paralyzed after their house was blown away

She was among three Fijians to receive a Bravery Medal yesterday ¤and has dedicated her medal to her late sister and mother who is now disabled.

“I was at our house with my mum and sister, our house was blown away, we fell off a cliff which killed my 21-year-old sister and my mum was paralyzed. I was lucky to have survived that day.”

In the middle of the grueling cyclone, Nabogi showed great courage in doing what she could for her mother and sister.

Narieta Disaurara was also awarded a bravery medal for saving her brother from a fire that destroyed their home.

“We were at home when the fire started, I was with my brother, and I took him to the bathroom and turned the tap on. He was safe there while I look for our way out. I broke 18 louvers which enabled us to escape the fire.”

Misa Cakacaka on the 5th of January 2018 assisted in the arrest of a 20-year-old man involved in an aggravated robbery at a Car Wash along Khalsa Road.

Cakacaka says he was surprised when he was notified that he will be receiving the medal.

“I caught the two guys who tried to rob a shop keeper in Khalsa road. I was injured in the process.”

The bravery medal is awarded only for acts of selflessness in hazardous circumstances.