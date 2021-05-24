Nabitu villagers learn from COVID-19

Seeking early medical attention, avoiding going to other homes and practicing safe hygiene are some of the lessons learned by Nabitu villagers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Village Nurse Omeri Rainima says nearly all homes in Nabitu recorded cases of COVID-19 and practicing safe COVID protocols is what enables villagers to survive during the pandemic.

Rainima says Nabitu recorded hundreds of COVID cases despite the total lockdown of the village.

“Most families were isolated, I told villagers that experienced signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to seek medical attention immediately. It’s a challenge as transports too were inconsistent at that time. Restrictions include avoiding visiting other families, this has enabled us to spend more time with our families.”

Villagers say COVID-19 has taught them a lot about keeping up with their health.

Nabitu village is one of the many villages in Tailevu that recorded most cases of COVID-19 and was classified as a red zone area during the peak of the pandemic.