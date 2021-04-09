Nabavatu villagers learn agricultural practices

Displaced Nabavatu villagers in Dreketi, Macuata have been trained on developing agricultural practices.

This will also contribute to mitigating climate change.

The Climate Smart Agriculture Training comes under Live and Learn’s Food Security and Sustainable Livelihood programme and focuses on addressing food security.

Live and Learn’s Humanitarian Response and Preparedness Coordinator, Kolosa Matebalavu says they’re teaching villagers how to plant resilient crops and how to sustainably manage their agricultural productivity keeping in mind the changing climate.

Villager Kelemedi Toga says climate change has already impacted his farm from last year and he has almost given up hope.

Toga says the training has given him the boost to continue his farming using sustainable methods which can address both food security and climate change.

He says the provision of farming implements and raised seedlings will help rebuild their lives after having to relocate two months ago.

Under the programme, the villagers also get farming equipment and raised seedlings.

Funded by the Australian Government, the Climate Smart Agriculture concept will be introduced to 500 households across 14 communities in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.