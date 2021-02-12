Nabavatu villagers assured support in relocation

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured Nabavatu villagers that government stands ready to assist them in their relocation.

87 families of Nabavatu Village in Dreketi, Macuata have been displaced after multiple climate-related disasters hit them within a span of two months.

These include two cyclones, floods, earthquake, landslides, land cracks, and landslips.

65 families have so far moved into temporary shelters set up by the government at the Savadrua AOG Church premises in the last couple of days.

Speaking to the villagers this morning, Bainimarama says government will assist the people in rebuilding their homes at the new relocation site.

Bainimarama says a task force has been set up to look into issues regarding their relocation, both temporary and permanent.

He adds a geological survey team from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is on standby to survey the permanent relocation site.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the survey is done to ensure that the new site does not pose any risk to the villagers.

FBC News understands a couple of sites have been identified but the final decision will be made by the Vunivalu of Dreketi and the village elders.

Bainimarama has requested that the process of identifying and confirming the new site be done quickly so that villagers can move out of the tents.

Republic of Fiji Military Forces engineers continue to erect makeshift tents for the villagers.

Water Authority of Fiji has placed several water tanks in the church premises to assist their water supply.

The Ministry of Health is also setting up field latrines to be used by the villagers.