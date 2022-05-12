Nabavatu families refuse to move

[File Photo]

Several families in Nabavatu, Dreketi still refuse to move out of the village and the government says it will respect their choice.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu says the Mineral Resources Department had declared the village unsafe after cracks appeared across the village following TC Ana in 2021.

Seruiratu says this has become common knowledge among villagers but some still choose to stay in their homes while others have temporarily relocated to the Savadrua AOG Church Compound.

“We knew from the very beginning that some people resisted. They did not want to move. That’s their choice and we respect that.”

Over eighty families have been temporarily relocated to the church compound for over a year now, awaiting a permanent relocation site.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, Ministry of Lands and Town and Country planning are trying to secure a proper and safe location.