Mynah death a result of blunt trauma

The death of the Mynah birds which were recently caught on social media were due to blunt trauma.

This was determined after a postmortem examination conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with Animals Fiji.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the report suggested that the death of the six mynah birds by blunt trauma could be from a collision into a static object, the ground or other bird.

Article continues after advertisement

The six birds were reported to have fallen to the ground in Peceli Settlement, Savusavu.

There were no reports of other bird or mammal deaths in the area.