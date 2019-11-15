myFNPF App temporarily unavailable

The Fiji National Provident Fund’s app for smart devices is temporarily unavailable due to recent policy changes by both Google and Apple.

The FNPF says it is encountering delays in updating the app that was recently enhanced to accommodate the new requirements for Phase two and round two of the COVID-19 withdrawals.

Chief executive Jaoji Koroi says this has led to the temporary unavailability of the myFNPF app on Google Play Store for Android users.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroi says that the Fund is corresponding with Google to rectify the situation and to hopefully have the mobile app back online on Play Store soon.

The FNPF says members wanting to apply for COVID-19 withdrawals can ask their employer to lodge the application on the Employer Portal.

They can also visit a FNPF office where staff will assist in uploading the applications.