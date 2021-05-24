MV Cagivou deployed to the Yasawas

The MV Cagivou has been deployed to the Yasawas to complete the work of screening, vaccination, and other COVID safe health protocols.

The deployment will be for 17 days and will be aided by 30 Health officials.

This coordinated work between the Ministry of Transport and the Health Ministry will ensure no Fijian is left behind.

It will also assist in the anticipation of the re-opening of borders.