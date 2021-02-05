Mutual understanding needed to counter traffic issues says Kumar

The Ministry of Employment says dialogue needs to happen between employers and employees because of the current issues being faced due to traffic delays in the Central Division.

Many employees facing peak-time traffic have been reporting to work late.

Minister Parveen Kumar says the employees should be given the opportunity to make up the hours.

“So what they need to do is to cover up. They can cover that loss of hour during lunch hour or in the afternoon. So there needs to be a mutual understanding between the employer and the employee.”

FBC News earlier received reports that some people have been on the road for almost three hours during peak hours while travelling along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Some are also leaving home around 5am to avoid being caught in the traffic rush.