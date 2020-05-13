Muslims spend quality time with family

Muslim families have opted to spend time with their loved ones at home today as they celebrate Eid.

Fasting during the holy month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and believers abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.

Harun Rashid Hussain from Samabula says they have been preparing for this day for the past two months.

Hussain says they had faced some difficulties in terms of grocery shopping however they managed to overcome that.

“It’s been a blessing to spend quality time with kids and family. We have learnt a lot of things. We have done a lot of reading and we have increased our knowledge of the holy Quran .”

Sweets and traditional desserts are also distributed and served among friends, family and to the needy as a gesture of sharing and partaking happiness and good luck.