Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims around the country are today celebrating Eid al-Adha or the Feast of the Sacrifice.

The festival is marked with a Qurbani, or a sacrifice, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah.

Mohammed Shahid, from Auckland, New Zealand says it is nice to celebrate the event with family members after an absence of two years, due to the pandemic.

“This is very important for us because of COVID-19, over the last three years. Usually I come every year to celebrate Qurbani but this is one of the best days for us.”

Saiyad Abdul Rahid of Samabula Mosque says Eid al-Adha is very special to him because he gets to share food with the needy in society.

“It’s a big day for all Muslims to spend their money, buy bullocks and sacrifice the meat to all the poor people who are in need of meals in these hard times.”

The Qurbani or sacrificial meat is divided into three equal proportions and shared with family, friends and the final portion is donated to those in need.

The celebration is the last of the two Islamic holidays worldwide, the other being Eid al-Fitr.