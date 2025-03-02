Muslim League rejects MP's claim on Qur'an versions

The Fiji Muslim League has strongly refuted a statement made by Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj.

Maharaj had claimed that there are “lots of versions” of the Holy Qur’an.

The League clarified that the Holy Qur’an, in its current form, is the final and unchanged scripture for Muslims around the world.

The MP made the controversial remark during a parliamentary debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 on Tuesday night.

While discussing the potential changes to the Constitution, Maharaj touched upon several issues, including the rights of Fijians and the power dynamics within government.

In his speech, he also mentioned that there were multiple versions of the Qur’an, a statement which sparked immediate backlash from members of the Muslim community.

This morning, Maharaj attempted to address the issue in Parliament, apologizing for his earlier statement.

He explained that after receiving feedback from Muslim colleagues, he acknowledged his mistake and clarified that there is only one version of the Qur’an.

Maharaj expressed his regret, offering an apology to anyone who may have been offended by his comment, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The Fiji Muslim League’s statement reiterated that the Qur’an is considered by Muslims to be the final and complete revelation.

