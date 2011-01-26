Musicians call to review Copyright Act

Local musicians say there is an urgent need to review the Copyright Act 1999.

Following recurring copyright issues and illegal downloading of original music, the Fiji Performing Rights Association says it could be losing potential millions in royalties.

This was part of a submission by the FPRA to the standing committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense last week.

Chairman Eremasi Tamanisau says local musicians don’t know how much money they have lost in royalties, but it could run to millions due to copyright infringements.

“The rampant and frequent and reckless downloading and uploading of music and sharing, perhaps not knowing it’s illegal and infringing the copyright act at that and it is actually depriving the composers from their livelihood”

Tamanisau says music is an essential source of livelihood for local artists.

“The submissions that we are making will go a long way to supporting the means of their livelihood and having said that it is not only for local composers it is for the international repertoire so all foreign works plus all Fijian works are administered in Fiji by FPRA”

Board member and composer Laisa Vulakoro says the association has organized awareness campaigns on copyright issues, but nothing has changed.

“We’ve had numerous interviews with radio stations, television stations on copyright awareness and talking about piracy, yes we’ve done a lot of awareness programs over the years”

The Fiji Performing Rights Association in their bid to protect local musicans hope the committee will take notice their plea to review the Copyright Act and take action.