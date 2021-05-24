Music producer ‘Tropic Thunda’ aims to help young talents

From dancing and YouTube music downloads to making his own beats, taking local music to the next level.

George Wasile better known as Tropic Thunda has used his passion for music to collaborate with local artists and provide a platform for young people with a talent for the arts.

The self-taught music producer began creating his own beats in 2008, which has now grown beyond anything he could have imagined.

Article continues after advertisement

Wasile says he eventually started working on jingles for big companies and collaborating with young and upcoming singers.

“The first song we recorded was Taufa’s Malevani so when the other three artists came in the studio that song was what I was playing to them, they were so shocked because it was an RnB beat and a Fijian song, they hadn’t heard it before and they wanted to be part of that movement.”

Wasile says with the help of composer, Steven Verekula they started the VT1s project to help more young artists record and release music.

“On Instagram and on Facebook we see them doing covers and stuff but that’s just about it no one is offering them help to put them in a studio and record a song so for Steven and myself that’s what we are trying to do, help these artists, put them in the spotlight, put them on the map here in Fiji.”

Wasile is hopeful the project will be a springboard for artists to secure gigs with restaurants or hotels, enabling them to earn a living.