Music artists embrace new normal to keep business rolling

As the world continues to adapt to the ‘new normal’ a group of local artists are using technology to keep the show going.

Household names Savuto Vakadewavosa, Isireli Mainavukea and Aggie Vakaloloma will stage a live virtual concert this weekend.

Speaking to FBC News at their rehearsal, the trio hope this is the beginning of a new journey for the industry.

Vude Prince Savuto Vakadewavosa says they will take on this new challenge after always relying on local and international gigs.

“Because of the lockdown and COVID we were not really getting a lot of gigs so we thought why not be innovative why not adapt and we came up with the idea of having a virtual concert”

For the trio, the virtual concert is a means to earn a living.

Known as the local powerhouse for her signing abilities, Aggie Vakaloloma says during these times of uncertainty, the industry is needed more than ever.

“And one thing I want to share is the world needs music whether you’re going through a bad day, music gets you out of there when you’re lonely music gets you out of there and when lockdown happened we had this idea”

Vakadewavosa says musicians need to find ways to connect with their fans inspite of the challenges.

“It’s about celebrating live music, celebrating each other with our friends, with the communities in Fiji and all over the world where they can enjoy good live music from the comfort of their own homes.

The virtual concert is this Saturday with the singers promising chart-topping originals including Fijian and English classics.